Exclusive
AJC poll shows Georgia Democratic rift over Israel

New Birth partners with Community Healthcare to open clinic

Clinic will help address health disparities in South DeKalb

Credit: HANDOUT

Credit: HANDOUT

News
By
1 hour ago
X

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and Community Healthcare of America are joining to address health disparities in DeKalb County with the opening of a new clinic on the church’s Stonecrest campus.

The clinic, located in the church’s Family Life Center, will hold a grand opening at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 6400 Woodrow Road. Expected to attend the grand opening is New Birth Senior Pastor Jamal Bryant, U.S. Sen. John Ossoff and DeKalb’s CEO Michael Thurmond. The clinic will be operational in a week or so.

ExploreAccess to fresh produce is not a given across Atlanta

Access to critical medical services remain an issue for many in the county, which is predominately Black. Therefore, “ it’s imperative for leaders in the community to work collaboratively to ensure families, especially those in underserved communities, have access to medical options and resources to tackle persistent health problems,” Bryant said in a press release about the clinic.

This is the first medical clinic on a church-based campus clinic for the company, said Dr. Jason Morris, co-founder of the Atlanta-based Community Healthcare of America. “The vision is to open these all over the country,” said Morris, although with the first few likely in metro Atlanta. “We’re just going to follow the Holy Spirit. If the Holy Spirit leads us to open them in every state in America, that’s what we’ll do.”

Factors such as income, race and environmental issues play a critical role in health outcomes, chronic conditions and access to services, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

ExploreRacial and ethnic disparities continue for Alzheimer's patients and their caregivers

The medical clinic will offer medical and preventative health services including primary and urgent care, disease prevention, feature a full-service laboratory for testing and various screenings will also be offered throughout the year to help detect, treat and prevent such as vascular disease, hypertension and diabetes..”

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturdays by appointment.

About the Author

Follow Shelia Poole on twitter

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Could Georgia’s Trump case help federal DOJ prosecutors?1h ago

Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News

Van wins it all: Johnson carries every precinct in Savannah mayor reelection bid
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The 2024 Atlanta Open will be last for tennis tournament
4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Warrant: Man accused of shooting Cobb hotel employee then stole Tesla
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Warrant: Man accused of shooting Cobb hotel employee then stole Tesla
1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

HAPPENING NOW: Metro Atlanta Election Results
The Latest
Georgia high court questions approval for new Northside cancer service
3h ago
Incumbent mayors have good night in metro Atlanta local elections
5h ago
Former Green Beret heals to remember with others on Veterans Day
8h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How to watch the GOP presidential debate on Wednesday
4h ago
UPDATE: Local Election Results from Tuesday
91-year-old retired Atlanta architect is a TikTok sensation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top