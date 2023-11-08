New Birth partners with Community Healthcare to open clinic

The clinic, located in the church’s Family Life Center, will hold a grand opening at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 6400 Woodrow Road. Expected to attend the grand opening is New Birth Senior Pastor Jamal Bryant, U.S. Sen. John Ossoff and DeKalb’s CEO Michael Thurmond. The clinic will be operational in a week or so.

Explore Access to fresh produce is not a given across Atlanta

Access to critical medical services remain an issue for many in the county, which is predominately Black. Therefore, “ it’s imperative for leaders in the community to work collaboratively to ensure families, especially those in underserved communities, have access to medical options and resources to tackle persistent health problems,” Bryant said in a press release about the clinic.

This is the first medical clinic on a church-based campus clinic for the company, said Dr. Jason Morris, co-founder of the Atlanta-based Community Healthcare of America. “The vision is to open these all over the country,” said Morris, although with the first few likely in metro Atlanta. “We’re just going to follow the Holy Spirit. If the Holy Spirit leads us to open them in every state in America, that’s what we’ll do.”

Factors such as income, race and environmental issues play a critical role in health outcomes, chronic conditions and access to services, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The medical clinic will offer medical and preventative health services including primary and urgent care, disease prevention, feature a full-service laboratory for testing and various screenings will also be offered throughout the year to help detect, treat and prevent such as vascular disease, hypertension and diabetes..”

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturdays by appointment.