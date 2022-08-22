Nearly half of cancer deaths caused by preventable risk factors

Combined Shape Caption

Nearly half of cancer deaths worldwide , are caused by preventable risk factors, , new study suggests.The new research was published Aug. 18 in the Lancet.The paper was funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.Data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation's Global Burden of Disease project was examined. .Researchers concluded that in 2019, 44% of global cancer deaths and 42% of healthy years lost were tied to preventable risk factors.Such risk factors include a high BMI, smoking and drinking too much alcohol