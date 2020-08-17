NBA photographer fired for posting ‘disrespectful’ Kamala Harris meme

The Houston Rockets have not released an official statement, but Baptist has since issued an apology via a Houston television station. The photographer said he “deeply” regretted posting the statement and noted the image did not reflect his personal views.

“I deeply regret posting on my Facebook page a phrase that I saw and copied from others as a sample of some people’s reactions to Biden’s selection of Senator Harris as his choice for VP,” he wrote in the statement. “The phrase I posted does not reflect my personal views at all. I should not have been so insensitive to post the statements by others. I sincerely apologize to all of those who have rightfully been offended and I have taken the post down from my FB page. It was a horrible mistake on my part.”

Harris, 55, was named Biden’s running mate last Tuesday. She was a one-time nominee for the presidential spot for the Democrats. The native of Oakland, California, who is also of Indian descent, is the first Black woman to be named as a vice presidential pick in the country’s history. Biden vowed months ago to choose a woman of color as his vice presidential partner in his run for president.

By choosing Harris, Biden is embracing a former rival from the Democratic primary who is familiar with the intensity of this unique campaign year. Harris, a first-term senator, is also one of the party’s most prominent figures and quickly became a top contender for the No. 2 spot after her own White House campaign ended.

“I’ve decided that Kamala Harris is the best person to help me take this fight to Donald Trump and Mike Pence and then to lead this nation starting in January 2021.”

About a week before Harris was officially named, a Virginia mayor joked on Facebook that Biden would be selecting “Aunt Jemima” as his running mate. The mayor has since apologized and several have called for his resignation.