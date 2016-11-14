Veterans Day 2016 freebies and deals

On Veterans Day, restaurants and retailers are honoring those who served in the military with deals and freebies.
When the parades are done and before the fireworks begin, you may want to grab a free meal, dessert, beer or haircut.
Check out some of the deals below.
(Most restaurants require proof of military service – active duty and retired. Not every location will honor the deals. Call ahead to make sure the location you go to is participating. Most deals are for dine-in meals.)
Meals
- Applebee's: Free entree, choices vary by location.
- Bar Louie: Free app or entree up to a $12 value with military ID or proof of service on Nov. 11.
- Bob Evans: Free breakfast for anyone who has served in the military.
- California Pizza Kitchen: A free entrée when ordered off of a special menu for anyone who has served in the military.
- Carrabba's: Free appetizer for anyone who has served in the military.
- Cheeseburger in Paradise: The chain is offering a free All-American Burger and fries for anyone who has served in the military.
- Chili's: A free entrée for anyone who has served in the military when ordered off of a special menu. Participating locations only.
- Claim Jumper: A free lunch or dinner for for anyone who has served in the military when ordered off of a special menu on Mon. Nov. 14.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: Veterans will get a complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake dessert.
- Denny's: Veterans will get a free build-your-own Grand Slam Breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon on Nov. 11.
- Golden Corral: A free "thank-you" dinner and fundraiser will be held on Monday, Nov. 14. Veterans and active-duty military will get a free buffet and beverage from 5-9 p.m.
- Hooters: Veterans eat free on Nov. 11. Contact your local restaurant for details.
- IHOP: Get a free order of Red, White and Blue pancakes anytime between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 11.
- Krispy Kreme: Veterans can get a free small coffee and a donut. No ID required.
- Krystal: Get a free sausage biscuit from 6-11 a.m. on Veterans Day.
- Little Caesars: Veterans can get a free Crazy $5 Hot-n-Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at participating location. Must present a valid military ID.
- Logan's Roadhouse: Get a free entree on Veterans Day.
- Longhorn Steakhouse: Get a free appetizer or dessert, plus 10 percent off table bill.
- O'Charley's: Veterans and all active-duty military personnel can get an entree from the $9.99er menu for free.
- Olive Garden: A free entrée for anyone who has served in the military when ordered off of a special menu.
- On the Border: Get a free "create your own combo" meal on Nov. 11.
- Outback Steakhouse: All active, retired military and veterans get a Free Bloomin' Onion and a beverage on Veterans Day. Must have identification.
- Ponderosa Steakhouses: Contact your local restaurant for details.
- Red Lobster: Get a complimentary appetizer or dessert from a special menu.
- Red Robin: Veterans and active duty military get a free Red's Tavern Double burger and steak fries.
- Ryan's: Free buffet and drink for veterans, retired and active duty military personnel.
- Shoney's: Get a free All American Burger on Nov. 11.
- Starbucks: Veterans and active military and their spouses each get a free tall coffee.
- Texas Roadhouse: Get a free lunch when you order form a special Veterans Day lunch menu. Sides and beverage included.
- White Castle: Veterans and active-duty military get a free breakfast combo Castle combo meal on Veterans Day.
Other deals
- AARP: Get 30 percent off membership for veterans and their families.
- Army Corp of Engineers Recreation Areas: Free use at more than 2,400 reaction areas nationwide for veterans and active-duty service members and their families.
- Brides Across America: Military brides can get a wedding dress during the month of November through the Brides Across America program. The group partners with salons across the nation. You must register online.
- Dell: Military members get 15 percent off on select PCs and electronics in honor of Veterans Day.
- Dollar General: Get 11 percent off on Nov. 11 if you are a veteran or active duty military.
- Great Clips Free : A free haircut for military members and for those not in the military, a card for a free haircut to give to military members.
- Lowes Home Improvement: Ten percent off for anyone who has served in the military with proof of service.
- Meineke: All veterans receive a free Basic Oil Change at participating Meineke locations.
- newegg.com: Get 10 percent off select items.
- Publix: Active and retired military personnel and family members receive a 10 percent discount on Veterans Day. Proof of service required.
- Red Roof Inn: Retired and active-duty service members get 15 percent off a stay during the month of November.
- Sleep Number: Save $500-$700 on selected Sleep Number mattress sets. Offer valid through 11.14.16.
- Seaworld Parks: Veterans and active-duty military receive discounts or free admission. Seaworld properties include SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, SeaWorld San Diego, Busch Gardens Tampa, Busch Gardens Williamsburg, Sesame Place Langhorne. The program does not include Discovery Cove in Orlando or Aquatica, SeaWorld's Waterpark.
Sources: Military benefits.info; military.com
