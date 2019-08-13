Happy Left-Handers Day: The best and worst things about being left-handed

This story was originally published in August 2016.
About 10% of the population is left-handed, and there are some distinct pros and cons to left-hand dominance.
Studies suggest people who are left-handed appear to have an edge in opposition sports like tennis and fencing or certain positions on the baseball field. Lefties are also thought to have a lower risk of developing certian ailments like ulcers and arthritis.
Lefties are reportedly better in fights, which is probably because opponents don’t expect a left hook.
But being a southpaw isn't always a good thing. In some religions, the left hand is considered unclean, and in parts of Africa and India, it's rude to eat with the left hand.
Most operations cater to right-handed people.
Many instruments are made for righties. Legendary musician Jimi Hendrix flipped his guitar upside down so he could play left-handed.
Computer mice are traditionally made for righties and a lot of zippers are, too.
But lefties are in good company. Former President Barack Obama is one of the many left-handed public figures. Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey have also signed fan photos with their left hand.
Plus, studies show that some animals tend to be left-hand dominant. Researchers found kangaroos favor their left hands, and certain species of parrots eat and perform everyday functions with their left feet.