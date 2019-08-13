ajc logo
X

Happy Left-Handers Day: The best and worst things about being left-handed

Caption
4 , Advantages to Being , a Lefthander.With approximately 90% of the world’spopulation being right-handed, beinga leftie is considered very rare.In honor of International Lefthanders Dayon August 13, here are four advantagesleft-handed people have.1. According to a 2014 study, left-handedpeople were found to be better driversthan those who are right-handed.This is believed to be because cars are designed for right-handed drivers, meaning left-handed drivers must pay more attention to detail.2. While this isn’t a proven fact, left-handed peoplemay have a better chance of becoming president.Out of the past 15 presidents, seven havebeen non-righties, meaning their maybe some advantage to being a leftie..3. In time-sensitive sports, it is harderfor right-handed people to adjust whencompeting against left-handed people.This means that lefthanders have anadvantage when it comes to certain sports..4. Researchers believe that left-handed peopleare wired in a way that makes them able to recoverfrom a stroke better than right-handed people.In left-handers, the part of the brain in chargeof staying alert can be spread out on both sides,while in right-handers, it’s only on the right side.

Life
By Lindsey Pulse
Updated 1 hour ago

This story was originally published in August 2016.

About 10% of the population is left-handed, and there are some distinct pros and cons to left-hand dominance.

Studies suggest people who are left-handed appear to have an edge in opposition sports like tennis and fencing or certain positions on the baseball field. Lefties are also thought to have a lower risk of developing certian ailments like ulcers and arthritis.

ExploreFor many pianists, being left-handed is just right

Lefties are reportedly better in fights, which is probably because opponents don’t expect a left hook.

But being a southpaw isn't always a good thing. In some religions, the left hand is considered unclean,  and in parts of Africa and India, it's rude to eat with the left hand.

Most operations cater to right-handed people.

ExplorePhotos: Left-handed celebrities

Many instruments are made for righties. Legendary musician Jimi Hendrix flipped his guitar  upside down so he could play left-handed.

Computer mice are traditionally made for righties and a lot of zippers are, too.

But lefties are in good company. Former President Barack Obama is one of the many left-handed public figures. Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey have also signed fan photos with their left hand.

Plus, studies show that some animals tend to be left-hand dominant. Researchers found kangaroos favor their left hands, and certain species of parrots eat and perform everyday functions with their left feet.

In Other News
1
Another location of the Brass Tap coming to metro Atlanta
2
God is at work in the darkness
3
From Johns Creek to Tokyo: Bailey Moody is ready for her Paralympic...
4
OPINION: Why are 3,200 people in Atlanta homeless?
5
WILD GEORGIA: Butterflies are missing in Georgia this year
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top