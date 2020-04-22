Patriots trade Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers, reuniting him with Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski will reunite with former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Gronkowski's agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday that his client has been traded by the Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth-round draft pick.
“Pending the physical, Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season,” Rosenhaus said. “He will honor his current contract at this time.”
The NFL tight end specifically asked the Patriots to trade him to Tampa Bay, the Boston Herald reported, according to ESPN.
Gronkowski has one year remaining on his contract, which has a salary of $9 million, the Herald reported.
Sources told ESPN Brady played a large role in the Bucs exploring a trade for Gronkowski.
When the football season starts is up in the air. The coronavirus has led to the cancellation and delay of sports and entertainment events across the world. In March, the NCAA canceled all remaining spring and winter championships.