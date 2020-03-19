Officials delay Cannes Festival amid coronavirus concerns

“As soon as the development of the French and international health situation will allow us to assess the real possibility, we will make our decision known, in accordance with our ongoing consultation with the French Government and Cannes’ City Hall, as well as with the Festival’s board members, film industry professionals and all the partners of the event.”

Due to the health crisis and the development of the French and international situation, the Festival de Cannes will no longer be able to take place on the dates planned, from May 12 to 23. More info #Cannes2020 👉 https://t.co/peLmfw0gQW pic.twitter.com/SVWPasvU23 — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) March 19, 2020

On Monday, President Emmanuel Macron of France put the nation of 67 million people on lockdown. Reuters reported policemen were patrolling the streets of Paris. Macron said citizens could only leave their homes to buy food, go to work, get medical care or get some exercise alone.

"In the meantime, the Festival de Cannes lends its vocal support to all of those who firmly call on everyone to respect the general lockdown, and ask to show solidarity in these difficult times for the entire world," festival officials said.

It's the second time the festival has been postponed. The last time was in 1968, halfway through the event, amid widespread civil unrest in France, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Organizers said Thursday they are considering several options, including postponing the event until late June through early July. Such a postponement will depend on how things unfold.

More than 145 people have died from COVID-19-related illness in France and more than 6,600 people there have been confirmed infected, Reuters reported.