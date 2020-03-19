Breaking News

Officials delay Cannes Festival amid coronavirus concerns

Organizers of the Cannes Film Festival, which was scheduled May 12-23, said they are considering moving the festival to the end of June or the beginning of July.
Credit: Arthur Mola

National & World News | March 19, 2020
By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Festival was initially scheduled May 12-23

The Cannes Film Festival is the latest entertainment event to be affected by the coronavirus.

Variety reported the 2020 festival is being postponed amid concerns about the pandemic. France, where the event takes place, remains under lockdown. The festival was initially scheduled May 12-23.

"At this time of global health crisis, our thoughts go to the victims of the Covid-19 and we express our solidarity with all of those who are fighting the disease," the festival said in a statement.

“As soon as the development of the French and international health situation will allow us to assess the real possibility, we will make our decision known, in accordance with our ongoing consultation with the French Government and Cannes’ City Hall, as well as with the Festival’s board members, film industry professionals and all the partners of the event.”

On Monday, President Emmanuel Macron of France put the nation of 67 million people on lockdown. Reuters reported policemen were patrolling the streets of Paris. Macron said citizens could only leave their homes to buy food, go to work, get medical care or get some exercise alone.

"In the meantime, the Festival de Cannes lends its vocal support to all of those who firmly call on everyone to respect the general lockdown, and ask to show solidarity in these difficult times for the entire world," festival officials said.

It's the second time the festival has been postponed. The last time was in 1968, halfway through the event, amid widespread civil unrest in France, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Organizers said Thursday they are considering several options, including postponing the event until late June through early July. Such a postponement will depend on how things unfold.

More than 145 people have died from COVID-19-related illness in France and more than 6,600 people there have been confirmed infected, Reuters reported.

