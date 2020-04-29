What is coronavirus? Symptoms, prevention and who is most at risk

»COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

According to the World Health Organization, symptoms typically include fever, tiredness and dry cough.

Some may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea, but those symptoms usually start gradually and are mild.

"Some people become infected but don't develop any symptoms and don't feel unwell. Most people (about 80%) recover from the disease without needing special treatment," according to the WHO website.

In April, the CDC updated symptoms to include the following:

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fever

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Sore throat

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Is there a vaccine for coronavirus?

No, there is not currently a vaccine for coronavirus.

Who is the most at risk to get coronavirus?

According to the CDC, "people who are close contacts of someone known to have COVID-19," such as health care workers or people living in the same household as someone with the illness. Older adults, people with serious chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, asthma and COPD are at a higher risk of getting very sick from coronavirus.

How can I prevent getting coronavirus?

The biggest prevention method for most illnesses is washing your hands. The CDC recommends washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or about as long as the "Alphabet" song. If soap and water are not available, you should use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

WHO recommends staying at least 3 feet from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

How can I prevent spreading coronavirus to others?

If you are sick -- whether with coronavirus or not, you should stay home. When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth with a tissue and throw it in the trash. If you don't have a tissue, the CDC says to cough or sneeze into your elbow. Frequently touched objects and surfaces should be cleaned and disinfected frequently, according to the CDC.

Should I wear a mask?

Health experts say you should only wear a mask if you have respiratory symptoms, such as a cough and fever. And wearing multiple masks is not effective against COVID-19. WHO has the following criteria for wearing and using a mask:

A mask should only be used by health workers, care takers and individuals with respiratory symptoms, such as fever and cough. Before touching the mask, clean hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water Take the mask and inspect it for tears or holes. Orient which side is the top side (where the metal strip is). Ensure the proper side of the mask faces outward (the colored side). Place the mask to your face. Pinch the metal strip or stiff edge of the mask so it molds to the shape of your nose. Pull down the mask's bottom so it covers your mouth and your chin. After use, take off the mask; remove the elastic loops from behind the ears while keeping the mask away from your face and clothes, to avoid touching potentially contaminated surfaces of the mask. Discard the mask in a closed bin immediately after use. Perform hand hygiene after touching or discarding the mask – Use alcohol-based hand rub or, if visibly soiled, wash your hands with soap and water.

How long does coronavirus live on a surface?

According to WHO, it "seems to behave like other coronaviruses."

“Studies suggest that coronaviruses (including preliminary information on the COVID-19 virus) may persist on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days,” the organization said.

How long it lives on a surface depends on the surface type and the temperature or humidity of the environment it is in.

Can you transmit or get coronavirus from your pet?

Because COVID-19 is mainly spread through droplets from an infected person’s coughs, sneezing or speaking, it’s not likely to spread from pets to people.

“To date, there is no evidence that a dog, cat or any pet can transmit COVID-19,” according to the WHO site.