‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘The Good Doctor’ donate medical supplies amid coronavirus concerns

“The Resident” halted production with 20 of 23 episodes.

Entertainment Weekly reported ABC's "Grey's Anatomy," which films in Los Angeles, has also donated personal protective equipment. Sister show "Station 19" also donated supplies, according to a statement from Krista Vernoff, the executive producer of both shows.

“Station 19” is donating supplies for the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Richard Cartwright Credit: Richard Cartwright

"At 'Station 19,' we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks, which we donated to our local fire station. They were tremendously grateful. At 'Grey's Anatomy,' we have a back-stock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well," Vernoff told "Good Morning America" in a statement. "We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home."

Deadline reported Fox's "The Good Doctor," which films in Vancouver, is working with local government to determine what medical supplies can be donated.

Supplies, including N95 masks, are in need at medical facilities across the country and are in short supply amid the coronavirus pandemic, ABC News reported.