‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘The Good Doctor’ donate medical supplies amid coronavirus concerns

Multiple prime-time medical dramas are donating their medical supplies to doctors, medical professionals and hospitals in need amid the coronavirus.
TV Guide reported TV dramas, including medical ones such as "Grey's Anatomy" and "Station 19," have shut down production as part of an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. As a result, medical supplies, garments and equipment used as props will not be used.
As AJC previously reported, the Fox show "The Resident," which films in Atlanta, donated gowns, masks and gloves to Grady Memorial Hospital.
"Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture," Dr. Karen Law, who works at Grady and is affiliated with Emory, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. "This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community."
View this post on Instagram
"Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping." . To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19. . Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community. . Thank you, @theresidentonfox and @foxtv for being helpers. We needed this kind of good news today. . PS: Sorry it's not a great pic, but the focus was not on the photo at the time. Similarly, the team @theresidentonfox are good citizens doing good deeds and not looking for a shout out. Though I encourage all to support The Resident and the great team behind the show and to pay their good deed forward any way you can. . #Hurstlife #residentlife #emoryIMresidents #lookforthehelpers #gratitude
“The Resident” halted production with 20 of 23 episodes.
»RELATED: Fox's 'The Resident' donates medical supplies to Grady Memorial
Entertainment Weekly reported ABC's "Grey's Anatomy," which films in Los Angeles, has also donated personal protective equipment. Sister show "Station 19" also donated supplies, according to a statement from Krista Vernoff, the executive producer of both shows.
Credit: Richard Cartwright
"At 'Station 19,' we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks, which we donated to our local fire station. They were tremendously grateful. At 'Grey's Anatomy,' we have a back-stock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well," Vernoff told "Good Morning America" in a statement. "We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home."
Deadline reported Fox's "The Good Doctor," which films in Vancouver, is working with local government to determine what medical supplies can be donated.
Supplies, including N95 masks, are in need at medical facilities across the country and are in short supply amid the coronavirus pandemic, ABC News reported.