National Nurses Week is May 6-12 this year.National Nurse Week was first observed Oct. 11 - 16, 1954, 100 years after Florence Nightingale's mission to Crimea.President Ronald Reagan proclaimed "National Recognition Day for Nurses" to be May 6, 1982.The ANA board of directors designated May 6 - 12 as permanent dates to observe National Nurses Week in 1994.The ANA board designated May 8 as National Student Nurses Day