ajc logo
X

Uber Eats driver wins $250,000 on scratch-off while waiting for next delivery

An Uber Eats delivery driver from Maryland was waiting for her next job when she received an unexpected bonus: a $250,000 prize on a $10 scratch-off lottery ticket. (Image: The Maryland Lottery)
Caption
An Uber Eats delivery driver from Maryland was waiting for her next job when she received an unexpected bonus: a $250,000 prize on a $10 scratch-off lottery ticket. (Image: The Maryland Lottery)

National & World News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

An Uber Eats delivery driver from Maryland was waiting for her next job when she received an unexpected bonus: a $250,000 prize on a $10 scratch-off lottery ticket.

The winner — dubbed “Grateful Mom” for the purpose of anonymity — was sitting in her car when she scratched off the winning ticket, according to CNN, which reported the story Sunday.

ExploreWoman buys winning lottery ticket on 20th wedding anniversary

Her Uber Eats app alerted her to the next job within seconds, but she immediately said to herself: “I don’t want to do Uber Eats right now!” she told the Maryland Lottery.

The 47-year-old woman reportedly hit the jackpot through a single play of the “CASH” scratch-off game.

She added: “Man, I was sitting in that car going crazy!”

ExploreLucky Idaho woman wins lottery twice in 2 days

“Grateful Mom” said she is a regular scratch-off player but usually limits her purchases.

She reportedly purchased the ticket from a Quick Save Mart in Annapolis, Maryland.

ExploreCouple wins lottery after using same numbers for 26 years

“Grateful Mom” intends to pay off some bills, provide some financial support to her children and put a down payment on a house.

In Other News
1
Singer Pink backs beach handball team on 'sexist' clothing
2
With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now
3
With eye on SEC, Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12
4
Ex-coach/player wants meeting with Goodell over Asian remark
5
The Latest: France digests news of restaurant health passes
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top