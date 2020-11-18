Couple wins lottery after using same numbers for 26 years

A North Carolina couple who consistently played the same numbers for 26 years has won a whopping $366,000 lottery prize right in time for the holidays, according to reports.
Durham resident Terry Coggeshall said he and his wife bought the Cash 5 ticket at a grocery store in Chapel Hill last week and were astounded when they arrived home later and saw their winning numbers on TV.
“I was in the La-Z-Boy as she was standing there watching and she started screaming,” Coggeshall said, according to CBS News. “She goes, ‘I won, I won!’ And I go, ‘What?!’”
Their chances of winning the drawing was nearly one in a million, reports said.
After state and federal taxes are taken, the payout will total about $259,425, reports said.
The exhilarated couple said this was the first time they ever won big money in nearly three decades of playing the state lottery.
“These are my wife’s numbers that we’ve been playing for 26 years,” Coggeshall told the North Carolina Education Lottery. “We started playing them in Florida when we lived there.”
Coggeshall, who works as a delivery coordinator, hinted he might stash the money for the future.
“It takes a lot of stress off. It’ll be a good amount to put away to help with retirement,” he said.