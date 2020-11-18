Couple wins lottery after using same numbers for 26 years

»OCTOBER: Man wins $200,000 lottery prize while on mac-and-cheese run

After state and federal taxes are taken, the payout will total about $259,425, reports said.

The exhilarated couple said this was the first time they ever won big money in nearly three decades of playing the state lottery.

“These are my wife’s numbers that we’ve been playing for 26 years,” Coggeshall told the North Carolina Education Lottery. “We started playing them in Florida when we lived there.”

Coggeshall, who works as a delivery coordinator, hinted he might stash the money for the future.

“It takes a lot of stress off. It’ll be a good amount to put away to help with retirement,” he said.