Lucky Idaho woman wins lottery twice in 2 days

Woman sleeps on $250K winning lottery ticket

By ArLuther Lee, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A lucky Idaho woman is $500,000 richer after winning back-to-back lottery jackpots in only two days.

Orlene Peterson was already having a good week in late January after winning a $200,000 prize, and then the very next day she won another $300,000.

Her odds of winning twice were about 1 in 282.5 million, according to Idaho Lottery officials.

Peterson purchased the tickets in Hayden in northern Idaho, reports said.

“I had bought some tickets already, then had $20 left over, so I thought what the heck, I’ll get a Grand Fortune ticket,” she said, according to CNN.

The snap decision led to 200 grand.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said.

Little did Peterson know her luck was only just beginning.

The next day she was in another store in a different town, where she splurged for tickets again. This time she hit $300,000 on a ticket in a game called Comin’ in Hot.

Peterson said she didn’t fully realize the whopping amount of money she had won.

“When I scanned it and said I had to claim it at the lottery, I thought maybe it was $1,000. I never imagined it would be $300,000 and that it happened again. The next day!” she said.

Peterson said she’ll use the winnings to pay off bills, buy a new truck and perhaps take a flight to Vegas to try her luck again.

