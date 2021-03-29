Woman buys winning lottery ticket on 20th wedding anniversary

“I was shocked,” said Sadhana Patel, who claimed the $373,741 prize a week ago at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. “I called my kids first, and then I told my husband. We were all happy and shocked at the same time.”

The New Bern resident purchased the $5 Rockin’ Bingo Fast Play ticket all the way back on Jan. 16 at a U Pick Food Mart store that she owns, reports said.