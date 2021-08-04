Trump-backed Carey, centrist Brown win U.S. House races in Ohio

But Brown, a centrist backed by Hillary Clinton, influential House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, the Congressional Black Caucus, leading unions and many local leaders, prevailed after a surge in national attention to her campaign in the weeks leading up to the election.

In the heavily Democratic 11th Congressional District, she is strongly favored in the Nov. 2 general election over Laverne Gore, a business owner, consultant, trainer and community activist who won the Republican nomination.

In her victory speech, Brown said she has not sought “headlines or attention" in her nine years as a local legislator, but effectiveness and making headway.

“Things I’ve done haven’t gotten a lot of attention. They’re not sexy," she said. "But I don’t need the credit. I just need to make sure the people I have been called to serve are getting the resources they need. I’m not about lip service. I’m about public service.”

Turner said she knew the campaign would be an uphill battle.

“While we didn’t cross the river, we inspired thousands to dream bigger and expect more," she said in a Twitter statement. "We couldn’t overcome the influence of dark money, but we left our mark on OH11 and this nation.”

The race came at a pivotal moment for the progressive movement. Centrists have been ascendant in the early months of the President Joe Biden era, while the party's left flank has faced a series of defeats — in New York City's mayoral race, a Virginia gubernatorial primary and a Louisiana House race.

Meanwhile, a contingent of moderates is worried that a leftward drift could cost the party seats in the next year’s midterm elections. Biden hasn’t heeded the left’s calls for more aggressive action on such issues as voting rights and immigration.

That’s left progressive leaders searching for new strategies that can bolster their influence. Turner would have added another voice to those efforts, but Brown successfully used her history of biting criticism of fellow Democrats — she once likened supporting Biden to being forced to eat excrement — against her.

The political newcomer Carey defeated a crowd of other Republican candidates in his Columbus-area race, including some with establishment backing and experience in state politics.

He’ll take on Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo, a health policy consultant who won the Democratic nomination, in the GOP-leaning 15th Congressional District this fall.