Barack Obama reportedly cancels ‘big’ 60th birthday bash

George Clooney, Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey were expected to attend before the event was canceled, The New York Post reported.

“They’ve been concerned about the virus from the beginning, asking invited guests if they had been vaccinated, requesting that they get a test proximate to the event,” David Axelrod, a former top Obama adviser, told The New York Times. “But when this was planned, the situation was quite different. So they responded to the changing circumstances.”

Late last month, the NBA announced Obama had acquired a stake in the NBA’s Africa business through his foundation. The Associated Press reported Obama will have a minority equity stake in NBA Africa, a new entity set up this year to run all the league’s business on the continent and will use his stake to fund the Obama Foundation’s youth and leadership programs in Africa.