Georgia Democrats join Texans in Washington to push federal voting overhaul

“Time is running out and the Senate must do what it takes to pass the law,” said state Rep. Billy Mitchell, D-Atlanta, borrowing a quote from Warnock: “The four most important words in our democracy are: the people have spoken. And we must do all we can to ensure the people speak.”

The legislators plan a rally near the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, part of a spate of events and closed-door meetings aimed at upping the pressure on federal lawmakers to take action. Senior Republicans oppose the overhaul, framing them as a “federal takeover” of local elections.

“We delivered Biden and Congress in Georgia – and we need them to do the job we elected them to do,” said state Rep. Bee Nguyen, an Atlanta Democrat running for secretary of state, referring to her party’s wins in November and January.

“That means ending the filibuster and passing federal voting rights legislation. We can’t out-organize democracy subversion.”