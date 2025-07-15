Nation & World News
'American Idol' music supervisor and husband both found dead at LA home

An “American Idol” music supervisor and her husband have been found dead in their Los Angeles home
FILE - The stage at the "American Idol" farewell season finale at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, April 7, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Updated 39 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An "American Idol" music supervisor and her husband were both found dead in their Los Angeles home Monday afternoon.

Officers were conducting a welfare check at a home in the Encino neighborhood when they found the bodies of a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

An “American Idol” spokesperson confirmed the deaths of Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, both 70. The couple owned their home, according to public records.

Los Angeles police say they are investigating their deaths as homicides but have not identified any suspects.

“Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her,” an “American Idol” spokesperson said in a statement. “Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

Kaye, an industry veteran, has also worked in the music departments of several other productions such as “The Singing Bee,” "Hollywood Game Night," “Lip Sync Battle,” and several Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.

FILE - Beyonce, left, accepts the Innovator Award during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, April 1, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Attorney General Pam Bondi, left, listens as President Donald Trump, right, speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

