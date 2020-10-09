President Trump, Rush Limbaugh hold ‘largest virtual rally in history’

Explore Pelosi unveils legislation allowing Congress to oust president

For his part, Limbaugh was back on the air Friday after spending the last three days undergoing his latest round of lung cancer treatment. Limbaugh’s show is broadcast in metro Atlanta on AM 750 WSB and 95.5 WSB, and began at noon.

Trump will conduct his first person-to-person interview since his coronavirus treatment on Fox News Friday night at 8 p.m. EDT on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” The president has not been seen in public, other than in White House-produced videos, since his Monday return from Walter Reed Medical Center where he received experimental treatments for the virus.

On Thursday, his physician, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, said in a memo that Trump would be able to safely “return to public engagements” on Saturday, as the president tries to shift his focus to the election that’s less than four weeks away, with millions of Americans already casting ballots.

Trump’s appearance came after a tumultuous Thursday in which he flatly rejected an attempted change in what was to be his second debate with Democrat Joe Biden. The Commission on Presidential Debates said the Oct. 15 debate would be held remotely, a decision that was made without consulting either campaign first.

Trump immediately denounced the move as an effort “to protect Biden,” and that he would not participate. Biden’s campaign accepted the new format, with the candidate himself later telling reporters, “We don’t know what the president is going to do, he changes his mind every second so for me to comment on that now would be irresponsible. I’m going to follow the commission recommendations.”

Later Thursday morning, Biden’s campaign said their candidate will “find an appropriate place to take questions from all voters directly on Oct. 15.”

Shortly before noon, Biden’s campaign tweeted their hope the commission will move its town hall-style debate to an already scheduled Oct. 22 event in Nashville. Trump’s campaign fired back around 12:30 p.m., proposing an Oct. 22 debate and a third debate on Oct. 29.

Biden’s campaign responded angrily, saying “Trump’s erratic behavior does not allow him to rewrite the calendar, and pick new dates of his own choosing.”

