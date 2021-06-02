ajc logo
X

Pot users welcome: Amazon won’t test jobseekers for cannabis

Amazon Offers to Help President BidenWith Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccines.The company has offered to help Joe Bidenachieve his goal of vaccinating 100 millionAmericans in 100 days. .Amazon Worldwide Consumer CEO Dave Clark made the offer on Wednesday in a public letter addressed to Biden.We are prepared to leverage ouroperations, information technology,and communications capabilities andexpertise to assist your administration'svaccination efforts, Dave Clark, via statement.Clark went on to say that Amazon couldmake a “meaningful impact” in the “fight againstCOVID-19” thanks to the “scale” of its operations. .In addition to offering help, Clark also calledfor Amazon’s 800,000 U.S. employees to receive COVID-19vaccines “at the earliest appropriate time.” .The essential employees working at Amazonfulfillment centers, AWS data centers, andWhole Foods Market stores across thecountry who cannot work from homeshould receive the COVID-19 vaccine atthe earliest appropriate time. , Dave Clark, via statement.According to Clark, Amazon has an “agreement” with alicensed third-party occupational health care provider.That provider could administer COVID-19 vaccines toAmazon employees on-site at Amazon facilities. .We are committed to assisting youradministration's vaccination efforts aswe work together to protect our employeesand continue to provide essential servicesduring the pandemic, Dave Clark, via statement

Business | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Amazon said Tuesday that it will stop testing jobseekers for marijuana.

The company, the second-largest private employer in the U.S. behind Walmart, is making the change as states legalize cannabis or introduce laws banning employers from testing for it.

In March, a New York man sued Amazon, saying the company rescinded his job offer at an Amazon warehouse because he tested positive for marijuana, even though the city banned employers from testing job applicants for cannabis in 2020.

ExploreAmazon opens first disaster hub near Atlanta as hurricane season begins

Amazon said in a blog post that it will still test workers for other drugs and conduct “impairment checks” on the job. And the company said some roles may still require a cannabis test in line with Department of Transportation regulations.

Seattle-based Amazon also said Tuesday that it will support the federal legalization of marijuana by pushing lawmakers to pass the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act of 2021.

ExploreAmazon announces Prime Day sales event

On Tuesday, Amazon announced the opening of its first Disaster Relief Hub, a facility in metro Atlanta storing emergency supplies.

The hub will stock more than half a million Amazon-donated relief supplies in 10,000 cubic feet of fulfillment center space, enough to fill an Amazon Air 767 cargo plane.

The Disaster Relief Hub will initially support six global humanitarian aid organizations: the American Red Cross, Direct Relief, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, International Medical Corps, Save the Children and World Central Kitchen.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top