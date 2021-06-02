Amazon announces Prime Day sales event

Prime Day kicks off on June 21 at 3 a.m. ET and runs through June 22 for Prime members in the U.S., the U.K., the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, the Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria and Australia.

“Due to the increasing impact of COVID-19 in Canada and India, we have decided to postpone Prime Day plans in those countries,” the company said.