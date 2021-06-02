Amazon announces Prime Day sales event

Amazon’s Prime Day sales event will be June 21 and 22, the company announced Wednesday.
Prime Day kicks off on June 21 at 3 a.m. ET and runs through June 22 for Prime members in the U.S., the U.K., the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, the Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria and Australia.
“Due to the increasing impact of COVID-19 in Canada and India, we have decided to postpone Prime Day plans in those countries,” the company said.
Amazon usually holds Prime Day in the summer, but last year it was postponed until October because of the pandemic.
“Prime members will again be able to support small businesses this Prime Day, with more than a million deals from small and medium-sized businesses,” the company said in a statement. “Members can shop across local Black-owned, woman-owned, military family-owned, and many more small businesses. For Prime Day and throughout the rest of 2021, Amazon will spend more than $100 million to fuel the success of small businesses selling on Amazon, including promotional activities to encourage customers to shop with them.”
Prime Day, which has taken place since 2015, only makes up about 1% to 2% of Amazon’s annual sales, according to analysts quoted by CNN. Most of the company’s offerings on Prime Day in the past are exclusive to Prime members.