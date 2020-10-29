Panera adding flatbread pizzas to menu

Customers will have more than soups, sandwiches and mac and cheese to order the next time they visit Panera Bread Company.
The bakery-cafe restaurant announced flatbread pizzas will be on the menu after a successful test run last year, CNBC reported.
The new Panera flatbread pizzas are available in cheese, Margherita and chipotle chicken and bacon and are made to travel well regardless of how long delivery takes. They are also large enough to share.
Last year, Panera made changes to its menu, adding heartier options for dinner as it wanted to expand from its lighter lunch fare. Included in that were flatbread pizzas.
“As restaurant traffic across the industry increasingly shifts to later in the day, Flatbread Pizzas allow Panera to further compete across dayparts and appeal to off-premise consumer preferences,” the company said in a news release, according to CNN.
It’s not just Panera introducing new menu items. McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A have both announced new offerings, including pastries and a new cold brew coffee, respectively.
Pricing for Panera’s flatbread pizzas will start at $7.99.