X

Panera adding flatbread pizzas to menu

Panera Bread has new flatbread pizzas on its menu. (Mike Mozart (CC BY 2.0))

Credit: Mike Mozart (CC BY 2.0)

Credit: Mike Mozart (CC BY 2.0)

Georgia News | 47 minutes ago
By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Customers will have more than soups, sandwiches and mac and cheese to order the next time they visit Panera Bread Company.

The bakery-cafe restaurant announced flatbread pizzas will be on the menu after a successful test run last year, CNBC reported.

The new Panera flatbread pizzas are available in cheese, Margherita and chipotle chicken and bacon and are made to travel well regardless of how long delivery takes. They are also large enough to share.

ExploreHere’s how to get McDonald’s new breakfast pastries for free

Last year, Panera made changes to its menu, adding heartier options for dinner as it wanted to expand from its lighter lunch fare. Included in that were flatbread pizzas.

“As restaurant traffic across the industry increasingly shifts to later in the day, Flatbread Pizzas allow Panera to further compete across dayparts and appeal to off-premise consumer preferences,” the company said in a news release, according to CNN.

It’s not just Panera introducing new menu items. McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A have both announced new offerings, including pastries and a new cold brew coffee, respectively.

Pricing for Panera’s flatbread pizzas will start at $7.99.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.