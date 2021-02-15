No milk, no problem: Nestle creates vegan KitKat bar

As the product is tested it will only be available in the company's boutique KitKat Chocolatory shops or online, and through select retailers.

It will be available in Britain, where the KitKat was originally developed in York — and where the research on the vegan version was done — but not in the U.S. where the KitKat is produced under a licensing agreement with Hershey's, the company said.

Nestle said it is not releasing information on other countries participating in the initial roll-out at the moment.