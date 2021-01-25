Dream job: Get paid to eat chocolate and candy full time

Still interested? Or does the thought of tasting from such a huge stash of sugary treats give you a headache?

Additionally, you and your fellow taste testers will have an essential role in choosing new offerings for Candy Funhouse’s premier branded candy line. There are 100s of possible options, but you’ll have a hand in narrowing it down to just 10 new and original candy concoctions.

Although the job is available to Canadian and U.S. citizens, only full-time candyologists will be required to taste-test in person. Part-time candy tasters, who will work for 15 hours a week, can do so remotely and have the products shipped to them.

No experience is necessary for you to apply to this sweet job, but if you have an interest in candy, pop culture and media you’ll be given preference. Qualifications include a high school diploma, basic writing skills and being at least 18 years old. You also shouldn’t apply if you have food allergies, as you must be “open to exploring your taste buds.”

Applications are being accepted until Monday, Feb. 15, which is the final day you can apply.