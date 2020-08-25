‘Mental plantation,’ ‘Hurts my soul;’ RNC 2020′s opening quotes

Day two of the scaled-down Republican National Convention begins Tuesday after more than a dozen speakers made live and pre-taped presentations of support for President Donald Trump, who was officially renominated on the convention’s opening day.
Here are some of the evening’s most memorable quotes:
- “Democrats won’t let you go to church, but they’ll let you protest. Democrats won’t let you go to work, but they’ll let you riot. Democrats won’t let you go to school, but they’ll let you go loot.” — US Rep. Jim Jordan
- “The Democrats still assume that Black people will vote for them no matter how much they let us down and take us for granted. We’re sick of it. We’re not going to take it anymore. The days of blindly supporting the Democrats are coming to an end.” — Kim Klacik, Maryland congressional candidate
- “The Democratic Party does not want Black people to leave the mental plantation they’ve had us on for decades.” — Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones
- “It hurts my soul to hear the terrible names that people call Donald. The worst one is ‘racist.’ I take it as a personal insult that people would think I would have a 37-year friendship with a racist.” — Herschel Walker
- “I’m speaking to you from an auditorium emptier than Joe Biden’s daily schedule ... They’ll disarm you, empty the prisons, lock you in your home, and invite MS-13 to live next door.” — US Rep. Matt Gaetz
- “Democrats no longer view the government’s job as protecting honest citizens from criminals, but rather protecting criminals from honest citizens.” — Mark and Patricia McCloskey
- “If you want to see the socialist Biden-Harris future for our country, just look at California.” — Kimberly Guilfoyle
Two of the three coveted final speaking slots Monday night went to people of color who have been openly critical of Trump in the past, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
The fact the Republicans gathered at all stood in contrast to the Democrats, who held an all-virtual convention last week. The Democratic programming included a roll call video montage featuring diverse officials from across the nation. The Republicans spoke from the ballroom in Charlotte.
Trump, who was not scheduled to deliver his keynote convention address until later in the week, made multiple public appearances throughout the first day of the four-day convention. In one pre-taped segment, Trump appeared in a video with six former hostages freed during his administration.
The former prisoners were among more than a dozen religious or other people whose release the Trump administration helped broker, including Michael White, Sam Goodwin, Pastor Andrew Brunson, Joshua and Tamara Holt, and Pastor Bryan Nerran.
White, a Navy veteran, was imprisoned in Iran. Brunson, an evangelical pastor, was imprisoned in Turkey, Goodwin was held in Syria, the Holts in Venezuela and Nerran in India.
Trump has championed his hostage release program, which was led for years by now-national security adviser Robert O’Brien.