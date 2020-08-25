‘Mental plantation,’ ‘Hurts my soul;’ RNC 2020′s opening quotes

“If you want to see the socialist Biden-Harris future for our country, just look at California.” — Kimberly Guilfoyle

Two of the three coveted final speaking slots Monday night went to people of color who have been openly critical of Trump in the past, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

The fact the Republicans gathered at all stood in contrast to the Democrats, who held an all-virtual convention last week. The Democratic programming included a roll call video montage featuring diverse officials from across the nation. The Republicans spoke from the ballroom in Charlotte.

Trump, who was not scheduled to deliver his keynote convention address until later in the week, made multiple public appearances throughout the first day of the four-day convention. In one pre-taped segment, Trump appeared in a video with six former hostages freed during his administration.

The former prisoners were among more than a dozen religious or other people whose release the Trump administration helped broker, including Michael White, Sam Goodwin, Pastor Andrew Brunson, Joshua and Tamara Holt, and Pastor Bryan Nerran.

White, a Navy veteran, was imprisoned in Iran. Brunson, an evangelical pastor, was imprisoned in Turkey, Goodwin was held in Syria, the Holts in Venezuela and Nerran in India.

Trump has championed his hostage release program, which was led for years by now-national security adviser Robert O’Brien.