Joe Biden to accept nomination, close out DNC 2020 Thursday

A video highlighted Biden’s friendship with the late Sen. John McCain, the 2008 GOP presidential nominee. Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich endorsed Biden and assured anti-Trump Republicans that he had no worries Biden might make a “sharp left turn” in office.

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who served under President George W. Bush, spoke on behalf of Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Biden, though, spent recent months working with primary runner-up Bernie Sanders and other progressives tweaking his policy slate leftward. Those moves reflect Biden's increasing emphasis on wide wealth and opportunity gaps he says have been "laid bare" by the pandemic's economic effects.

Younger Democrats to Biden's left, several who are non-white, have helped fill out the program. It's a public projection of what Biden tells top Democrats privately in frank acknowledgment of his age: He wants to elevate a new generation, one that looks wholly different from the all-male, nearly all-white Senate Democratic Caucus he joined in 1973.

Georgia democrats join a host of people to kick off Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention.

He underscored the point by selecting California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, making her the first Black woman to join a major party's national ticket.

For three nights, there has been one persistent theme in the convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump in highly personal ways as one unsuited for the White House both in skills and temperament. And no one has been holding back, with former President Barack Obama delivering a direct hit on Trump Wednesday night.

Former President Barack Obama delivers his case for former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t,” Obama said. “And the consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before.”

Obama followed his wife, Michelle, and former President Bill Clinton, among others, who attacked Trump for his personal traits. The former president spoke from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, a calculated venue for his warning his successor is a threat to US democracy.

The Democratic Party began its virtual, almost all pre-taped convention Monday night featuring the former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Making history as the first woman of color on a major party national ticket, vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris did an impromptu cold open to the convention’s third night, imploring Americans to vote and asking them to text a number to the campaign to get information as she questioned why Trump would not want people to vote.

“Donald Trump’s failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods,” she said. “The constant chaos leaves us adrift. The incompetence makes us feel afraid. The callousness makes us feel alone. It’s a lot.”

Also on Wednesday, the party showed off the first female Speaker of the House, its vice presidential nominee and its prior presidential nominee, the first woman to have that role for a major party.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi celebrated women make up nearly a quarter of the House, but she quickly shifted to hitting Trump over missing the moment. “I’ve seen firsthand Donald Trump’s disrespect for facts, for working families and for women in particular, disrespect written into his policies toward our health and our rights, not just his conduct,” she said.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivers a speech at the virtual DNC 2020 on night 3.

“For four years, people have said to me, ‘I didn’t realize how dangerous he was.’ ‘I wish I could go back and do it all over.’ Or worse, ‘I should have voted,’” Hillary Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential race to Donald Trump, said. “Well, this can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election.”

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the third night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Clinton alluded to how she won the popular vote, yet lost the election. “Joe and Kamala can win by 3 million votes and still lose. Take it from me. So we need numbers so overwhelming Trump can’t sneak or steal his way to victory.”

She did take a swing at Trump: “I wish Donald Trump knew how to be a president, because America needs a president right now.”

Wednesday night’s speakers referenced the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave many women the right to vote. Several of the women wore white, the color that honors the women’s suffrage movement. Biden was featured for his work to enact the Violence Against Women Act, with video showing his advocacy and Senate hearings leading up to the 1994 law.