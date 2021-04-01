Man receives prison time for destroying evidence in Georgia slaying

The office of acting U.S. Attorney David Estes said Thursday that 30-year-old Devin Ryan of Hardeeville, South Carolina, was sentenced by a U.S. District Court judge in Savannah after he pleaded guilty to using fire in the commission of a federal felony.

Prosecutors say Ryan had confessed to helping Stafon Jamar Davis burn the car of a woman he killed at Fort Stewart in July 2018. The victim, 24-year-old Abree Boykin, was found fatally shot in her apartment at Fort Stewart while her husband was deployed with his Army unit to South Korea.