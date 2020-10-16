Ex-con accused in investigation of Fort Stewart soldier’s murdered wife

Devin Ryan, 30, of Hardeeville, South Carolina, has been indicted by the U.S. District Court grand jury on obstruction of justice and other charges, according to Bobby Christine, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, and faces up to 75 years in federal prison.

“The investigation into the 2018 murder of the wife of a deployed Fort Stewart soldier was lengthy, detailed and complex,” said Christine. “It was made even more difficult because of active, illegal efforts to impede the investigators working non-stop to find her killer.”