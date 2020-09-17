X

Georgia man admits killing soldier’s wife at Fort Stewart

Abree Boykin, a Black woman who was murdered, poses on a balcony.
A Georgia man has admitted killing Abree Boykin, the wife of a deployed U.S. Army soldier, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Credit: Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home

By The Associated Press
Savannah man pleads guilty to premeditated murder

SAVANNAH — A Georgia man has admitted killing the wife of a deployed U.S. Army soldier, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Stafon Jamar Davis, 28, of Savannah pleaded guilty to premeditated murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the July 9, 2018, shooting of Abree Boykin, 24, who lived in post housing at Fort Stewart, U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine said in a news release.

“Stafon Davis’ admission of guilt in the cold-blooded murder of Abree Boykin will help bring some degree of closure in this horrific crime against the spouse of a deployed American soldier,” Christine said. “Our law enforcement agencies and prosecutors have performed outstanding work in bringing this killer to justice.”

Boykin was the wife of Sgt. Shawn Boykin, who was assigned to Fort Stewart’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division. At the time of the murder, he was deployed to South Korea. Boykin asked military police to conduct a welfare check after she missed his call.

Davis admitted knowing Boykin since childhood. He also admitted to killing her and fleeing the post in her vehicle. Davis, who had been released from prison after serving a federal sentence for armed robbery, was later caught in West Palm Beach, Florida. A motive for the shooting was not provided.

“This was a horrific and senseless murder of a member of our Army family,” said Chris Grey, a spokesman for the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.

