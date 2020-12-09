Joe Biden’s Cabinet: Who’s in, who’s out, who may join

Attorney general

Alabama Sen. Doug Jones and federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland are emerging as the leading contenders to be nominated as Biden’s attorney general, three people familiar with the matter have told The Associated Press.

Jones, who lost reelection last month, and Garland, whose Supreme Court nomination was snubbed by Republicans, appear increasingly well positioned ahead of other rivals. Democrats are particularly concerned about the prospect of Biden nominating former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, fearing she could face a difficult confirmation in the Senate because of her role in issues related to the Russia investigation.

Yates, along with Bottoms, were two Georgians speculated to be in line for a Biden Cabinet position.

Jones, who is white, has had a longstanding personal relationship with Biden dating to Biden’s first presidential campaign in 1988. The former U.S. attorney prosecuted members of the Ku Klux Klan who were responsible for a 1963 church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama, and later served as the U.S. attorney there from 1997 until 2001.

Garland is an experienced judge with a reputation for moderation who held senior positions at the Justice Department decades ago, including as a supervisor of the prosecution of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

Supporters of Yates view her nearly 30-year Justice Department career in Democratic and Republican administrations, and experience ranging from civil rights cases to national security matters, as making her uniquely qualified to lead the department as it looks to move on from the Trump era.

Secretary of defense

Biden continues to make his case for retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to be secretary of defense, urging Congress to waive a legal prohibition against a recently serving military officer running the Pentagon.

With concern rising in Congress about maintaining civilian control of the military, Biden on Tuesday suggested he felt a need to counter an emerging narrative that Austin’s nomination blurs the lines between civil and military roles.

Gen. Lloyd Austin III is reported to be President-elect Joe Biden's choice as secretary of defense. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais

“Given the immense and urgent threats and challenges our nation faces, he should be confirmed swiftly,” Biden wrote in The Atlantic. It was his first public confirmation that Austin is his pick for Pentagon chief, although word had leaked out Monday, prompting criticism and skepticism from some in Congress.

Most speculation centered on Michele Flournoy, an experienced Washington hand and Biden supporter. She would have been the first woman to run the Pentagon. Flournoy issued a statement Tuesday congratulating Austin and calling him a man of deep integrity.

Secretary of education

The former president of the nation’s largest teachers union has received endorsements from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and dozens of national Hispanic organizations as she pursues the top job at the U.S. Education Department in the Biden administration.

Lily Eskelsen García, who was president of the National Education Association until September, has been calling members of Congress to build support for her candidacy. She has been courting Democrats and some Republicans, including Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander, who is chairman of the Senate education committee and a former education secretary.

Others widely seen as contenders to lead the Education Department include Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers; Sonja Santelises, the CEO of Baltimore City Schools; and Rep. Jahana Hayes, a Connecticut Democrat who was named the National Teacher of the Year in 2016.

National health care team, including Health and Human Services, surgeon general, coronavirus task force, CDC

Harvard infectious disease expert Dr. Rochelle Walensky has been picked to head the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Biden also has picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be his health secretary. And he announced a new advisory role for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert.

Businessman Jeff Zients was named as Biden’s White House coronavirus coordinator. And former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, a co-chair of Biden’s coronavirus task force, is expected to return in a new role akin to the top medical adviser.

Communications team

Biden has named an all-female senior communications team at his White House, led by campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield.

Bedingfield will serve as Biden’s White House communications director, and Jen Psaki, a longtime Democratic spokeswoman, will be his press secretary. Psaki has already been working with Biden’s team, serving as one of the main spokespeople for the transition. Bedingfield and Psaki are veterans of the Obama administration.

Karine Jean Pierre, who was Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ chief of staff, will serve as a principal deputy press secretary for the president-elect. Pili Tobar, who was communications director for coalitions on Biden’s campaign, will be his deputy White House communications director.

Chief of staff

Arguably the most importation position in the White House second to the president, Biden’s longtime adviser Ron Klain will serve as chief of staff. An aide with decades of experience, Klain will lead a White House likely to be consumed by the response to the coronavirus pandemic, and he’ll face the challenge of working with a divided Congress that could include a Republican-led Senate.