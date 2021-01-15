X

Who are the performers for Joe Biden’s inauguration?

John Legend and More Celebs Join Biden's Inauguration .'Celebrating America,' a prime-time special airing on Jan. 20 in honor of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, .has added more stars to its roster.In addition to Legend, Bruce Springsteen and Foo Fighters will perform.Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria "will introduce segments throughout the night," according to organizers.These newly-added celebrities join previously-announced performers Justin Timberlake.Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemons.Tom Hanks will host the program.Both Biden and Harris will deliver speeches during the 90-minute special

By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Springsteen, Gaga, Brooks, Lopez among headliners

President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the nation’s 46th chief executive on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Here is an updated list of performers:

Lady Gaga is set to sing the national anthem for the inauguration. The Biden-Harris inaugural committee also confirmed Jennifer Lopez will perform.

Georgia firefighter Andrea Hall, who is president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 3920 in metro Atlanta, and the department’s first African American woman to be promoted to captain, will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Also, Amanda Gorman, the first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate, will recite a poem.

An invocation will be delivered by Father Leo O’Donovan, and a benediction by Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman, both longtime friends of the Biden family.

Tom Hanks will host a prime-time special on Biden’s inauguration later in the day.

The 90-minute special, entitled “Celebrating America,” will air on ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC and CNN at 8:30 p.m.

Biden and Harris will appear, along with performers Garth Brooks, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Ant Clemons, Bon Jovi, New Radicals and Foo Fighters. Actors Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will also have roles to play in the program, according to Biden’s presidential inaugural committee.

This story will be updated with the latest details.

