Who are the performers for Joe Biden’s inauguration?

An invocation will be delivered by Father Leo O’Donovan, and a benediction by Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman, both longtime friends of the Biden family.

Tom Hanks will host a prime-time special on Biden’s inauguration later in the day.

The 90-minute special, entitled “Celebrating America,” will air on ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC and CNN at 8:30 p.m.

Biden and Harris will appear, along with performers Garth Brooks, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Ant Clemons, Bon Jovi, New Radicals and Foo Fighters. Actors Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will also have roles to play in the program, according to Biden’s presidential inaugural committee.

