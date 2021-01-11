Joe Biden will take presidential oath on huge, 100+year-old family Bible

Biden has used it in all seven of his swearing-in ceremonies as a U.S. senator and twice for the oaths of office he took as President Barack Obama’s vice president. It was last used in 2013, when Biden took his second vice presidential oath of office from Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

In 2013, Obama’s inaugural committee said Biden’s family Bible is 5 inches thick and has a Celtic cross on its cover, according to USA Today.