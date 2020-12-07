Joe Biden naming close allies as inauguration co-chairs

The pandemic is expected to keep the inauguration far smaller than previous ones. On Friday, Biden told reporters his inauguration could resemble the mostly virtual Democratic National Convention.

“There probably will not be a gigantic inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue,” Biden said, according to ABC News. “But my guess is you’ll see a lot of virtual activity in states all across America, engaging even more people than before.”

Last week, Biden said it is important President Donald Trump attend his inauguration only in the sense that it would demonstrate the nation’s commitment to a peaceful transfer of power between political rivals.

Trump aides have expressed skepticism that the president would attend Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration. Trump has continued to claim victory and spread claims of fraud to try to explain away his loss.

Speaking Thursday to CNN, Biden said, “It is totally his decision.” He added, “It is of no personal consequence to me, but I think it is to the country.”

He said he hoped Trump would attend the inauguration to set an example to other nations on the democratic process.