Joe Biden naming close allies as inauguration co-chairs

President-elect Joe Biden is naming some of his most prominent allies as co-chairs for his upcoming Inauguration.
Biden named Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) as the chairman for the Jan. 20 swearing-in. Clyburn, the House Majority Whip, was arguably Biden’s most important proponent: it was Clyburn’s endorsement that helped swing the South Carolina primary and began Biden’s comeback in the Democratic field.
The Inaugural Committee also unveiled four co-chairs: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti, longtime ally Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Biden’s home state of Delaware and Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, who is set to leave the House to be a senior Biden adviser.
On Tuesday, Biden is expected to formally announce his national health care team, including Dr. Rochelle Walensky to lead the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith as the COVID-19 equity task force chair; and Dr. Anthony Fauci as chief medical adviser.
Businessman Jeff Zients is expected to be named as Biden’s White House coronavirus coordinator. An economic adviser to former President Barack Obama, Zients led the rescue of the HealthCare.gov website after its disastrous launch in 2013. And former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, a co-chair of Biden’s coronavirus task force, is expected to return in a new role akin to the top medical adviser.
The pandemic is expected to keep the inauguration far smaller than previous ones. On Friday, Biden told reporters his inauguration could resemble the mostly virtual Democratic National Convention.
“There probably will not be a gigantic inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue,” Biden said, according to ABC News. “But my guess is you’ll see a lot of virtual activity in states all across America, engaging even more people than before.”
Last week, Biden said it is important President Donald Trump attend his inauguration only in the sense that it would demonstrate the nation’s commitment to a peaceful transfer of power between political rivals.
Trump aides have expressed skepticism that the president would attend Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration. Trump has continued to claim victory and spread claims of fraud to try to explain away his loss.
Speaking Thursday to CNN, Biden said, “It is totally his decision.” He added, “It is of no personal consequence to me, but I think it is to the country.”
He said he hoped Trump would attend the inauguration to set an example to other nations on the democratic process.