James Brown’s emcee gets funeral sendoff in Georgia with shiny cape

The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks via video during the funeral for Danny Ray.

“His voice set the tone for the James Brown show,” Sharpton said. “He was more than the cape man. He was the co-star of the peak of the show ... and he was a decent and generous man.”

Thomas was among the friends and relatives who spoke about Ray, whose body was laid to rest at Walker Memorial Park in Augusta.

“He had a testimony about how God saved his life,” Thomas said. “He said while he was on the road he had acquired some ‘habits’ and talked about how much he was smoking and drinking. When he saw himself light one cigarette with another burning in the ash tray, he told himself that day, ‘I need to change.’”

Dr. Leila Palmer Brumfield, right, delivers the eulogy during the funeral for Danny Ray, pictured at far left, at the James Brown Arena in Augusta.

Thomas said she believes God let Ray live longer because he broke those habits.

Fellow band member and caregiver Joe Collier said Ray always taught new band members what to do — or not to do — working with Brown.

“He told you things that could be the difference between you getting promoted or getting fired,” Collier said. “But you couldn’t ask for a better friend.”