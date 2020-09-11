‘Hunker down,’ Fauci urges; coronavirus may worsen over fall, winter

Fauci says US can get COVID-19 numbers ‘way down’ by election day

The United States leads all nations in coronavirus cases, with almost 6.4 million cases, and more than 191,000 deaths.

Schools are reopening, as more college and professional sports leagues are making plans to allow limited numbers of fans to attend games. Colleges nationwide have become hotspots for the virus weeks after reopening. And when students return back home, which health officials have urged against, they could transmit the disease to more communities.

Teachers in at least three states have died after bouts with the coronavirus since the dawn of the new school year, and a teachers' union leader worries that the return to in-person classes will have a deadly impact across the U.S. if proper precautions aren’t taken.

AshLee DeMarinis was 34 when she died Sunday after three weeks in the hospital. She taught social skills and special education at John Evans Middle School in Potosi, Missouri, about 70 miles southwest of St. Louis.

A third-grade teacher died Monday in South Carolina, and two other educators died recently in Mississippi. It’s unclear how many teachers in the U.S. have become ill with COVID-19 since the new school year began, but Mississippi alone has reported 604 cases among school teachers and staff.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said schools need guidelines such as mandatory face coverings and strict social distancing rules to reopen safely.

The pandemic will also soon be stacked on top of flu season. In July, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said “the fall and the winter of 2020 and 2021 are going to be the probably one of the most difficult times that we experienced in American public health.”