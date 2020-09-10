Sept. 11 marks 6 months since WHO declared coronavirus a pandemic

On Tuesday, AstraZeneca said in a statement that a potentially unexplained illness in a recipient had triggered a “standard review process” and that late-stage studies were put temporarily on hold.

The news came as India reported another record spike of 95,735 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours as the virus spreads beyond its major cities.

The ministry said the surge in new infections is due to ramping up of daily testing that exceeds 1 million now. However, experts caution that India’s outbreak is entering a more dangerous phase as the virus spreads to smaller towns and villages.

In the U.S., White House officials say hospitals have all the medical supplies needed to battle the deadly virus, but frontline workers, hospital officials and even the Food and Drug Administration say that’s not the case.

CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield told state governors last week to prepare for the vaccine.

Shortfalls of medical N95 respirators — commonly referred to as N95 masks — and other gear started in March, when the pandemic hit New York. Pressure on the medical supply chain continues today, and in “many ways things have only gotten worse,” the American Medical Association president, Dr. Susan Bailey, said in a recent statement.

“N95s are still in a shortage,” said Mike Schiller, the American Hospital Association’s senior director for supply chains. “It’s certainly not anywhere near pre-COVID levels.”

The federal government continues telling states to be ready to distribute doses of a coronavirus vaccine by Nov. 1, two days before the presidential election.

The two vaccines that are furthest along are made by Pfizer and Moderna. Both require two doses, given three or four weeks apart. On Thursday, Pfizer said it is “on track” to seek regulatory review by late October. On July 27, Moderna announced it had started the pivotal phase 3 clinical trial, in which effectiveness is established in addition to safety.

A COVID-19 vaccine would need to prevent or decrease the severity of the disease by 50% or more, according to FDA guidelines.

Two groups — the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and a newly formed panel from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine — are working on how to prioritize vaccines because doses are expected to be limited at first. The academies committee released its draft recommendations earlier this week, and ACIP’s may come later this month.

Both groups are suggesting prioritizing health care workers because they are at high risk of exposure to the virus and of spreading it. The academies proposal includes nursing home employees and first responders such as police and firefighters. Both groups are likely to give special consideration to people at high risk of serious illness and death, including older people and those with chronic health conditions.