Third-grade teacher in SC district dies of COVID-19

“Known as Windsor’s Songbird, Ms. Bannister used her musical talents to bring a great deal of joy to our school,” Denise Quickel, principal of Windsor Elementary, told the TV station. “For our school’s Attendance Matters kickoff in 2019, she wrote a song about the importance of coming to school to the tune of ‘Old Town Road.' The song and video were a big hit with our school family. Ms. Bannister loved her students and never missed an opportunity to advocate for students and public education.”

Bannister was last inside the Windsor Elementary building on Aug. 28 during the final teacher workdays, the TV station reported, citing Richland Two.

She did not show symptoms then, and all cleaning protocols were followed, the district told WIS.

Richland Two was notified of Bannister’s positive COVID-19 test Sept. 5, according to the TV station.

An email was sent to Windsor Elementary staff that day, explaining Bannister was hospitalized due to the virus. She died Monday, WIS reported.