Georgia 4-H alums competing in 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Hancock is returning to the range for the men’s skeet shotgun competition. Now a resident of Fort Worth, Texas, he has previously won two Olympic gold medals, as well as a silver medal in men’s skeet and a gold in the skeet mixed team last month at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in Italy.

“And as a small-town Georgia boy, who never thought he would ever really leave the Southeast, traveling all over and talking to different people and experiencing different cultures, I am very thankful that I had what I had to be able to do what I am doing now,” Hancock said.

Abeln is a second-year student at The Ohio State University, and an alternate for the UGA women’s sport and air pistol team on the National Junior Team. She won the women’s division of the National Junior Olympic Air Pistol Championship last month.