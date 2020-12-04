Florida man charged in theft of money from town near Atlanta

GBI Agent Steve Foster said Porter was a middleman in the email scam, with the money first being transferred from the city to his bank account in Sarasota, Florida, with most of the money then sent on to Turkey. Foster said it’s common to have American middlemen in such scams to ease the transfer of funds out of the country and help hide who is ultimately getting the money.

Foster said Porter had no prior association with the city. GBI agents say no personal information was stolen or released.