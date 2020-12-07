X

Fauci: Christmas could be more challenging than Thanksgiving in COVID fight

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Santa Claus Is ‘Immune’ to COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci has reassured children everywhere that Santa Claus won’t be spreading anything but holiday cheer this year. . Santa is not going to be spreading any infections to anybody, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via ‘USA Today’. According to the infectious disease expert, Santa has an “innate immunity” to COVID-19. . He explained his logic in an interview with ‘USA Today,’ saying Santa’s “good qualities” protect him. . Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity, Dr. Anthony Fauci, via ‘USA Today’. Immunity aside, Santa Claus is still taking proper precautions against COVID-19. Dr. Gina Song, a pediatrician at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, said that Santa is making fewer in-person appearances this year and practicing social distancing. Santa does not want the kids to line up waiting to see him because he doesn't want to spread germs. Santa gets sad if the kids or their families are sick, Dr. Gina Song, via ‘USA Today’. Dr. Greg Poland, director of the Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group, also said that the elves at the North Pole are also staying safe. Let's do the same thing that Santa and the elves are doing. We stay home if we’re not feeling well. When we go outside of the home, we wear a mask and wash our hands, Dr. Greg Poland, via ‘USA Today’

Coronavirus | 1 hour ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Arguably the nation’s most public face in the fight against the coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday he has even more concerns about the virus’ spread over Christmas than he did about Thanksgiving because it’s a longer holiday.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN he hopes “people realize that and understand that as difficult as this is, nobody wants to modify – if not essentially shut down – their holiday season, but we are in a very critical time in this country right now. We’ve got to not walk away from the facts and the data. This is tough going for all of us.”

The Christmas holidays begin several days before Dec. 25 and usually last through New Year’s Day.

Fauci warns of 'surge upon a surge' of coronavirus infections

Fauci is set to become President-elect Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser. Biden also has reportedly chosen Dr. Rochelle Walensky to become the new head of the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

ExploreBiden picks Harvard infectious disease expert to head Atlanta-based CDC

The U.S. continues approaching 200,000 reported coronavirus cases per day, as national health officials continue warning Americans not to let their guard down during this latest, long-predicted fall pandemic surge.

As of Monday, the U.S. continues to lead the world in the number of cases — 14.7 million — and deaths, with more than 282,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Ways to Take Care of Your Lungs During the COVID-19 Pandemic

On Sunday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told Fox News people are “not minding the three W’s. “Our advice is always the same. Wash your hands, watch your distance, wear face coverings.”

As of Sunday, the U.S. had averaged a record-high 196,233 new cases during the last week, according to a CNN analysis of Johns Hopkins data. Also Sunday, 101,487 patients were in the hospital with the virus, the fifth straight day the U.S. surpassed 100,000 hospitalizations, also according to a CNN analysis.

ExploreU.S. nears 200K COVID cases per day; officials say don’t let guard down

On Thursday, a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel is scheduled to take up a request to authorize emergency use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. Vaccinations could begin just days later, though initial supplies will be rationed, and shots are not expected to become widely available until the spring.

Deaths per day have surged to an average of more than 2,160, a level last seen during April, when the outbreak was centered around New York. The number of Americans in the hospital with the coronavirus topped 100,000 for the first time during the last few days.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner, warned on CBS’ “Face the Nation” the U.S. death toll could approach 400,000 by the end of January. “As bad as things are right now,” he said, “they’re going to get a lot worse.”

Azar also told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos the holiday season might have more devastation in store.

“We’re worried about people and the behaviors coming up with Christmas,” he said. “We want to make sure everyone’s loved ones are there next Christmas, especially when we have so much hope of vaccines.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that health care workers and nursing home patients get priority when the first shots become available.

Both Pfizer’s vaccine and a Moderna vaccine that will also be reviewed by the FDA later this month require two doses a few weeks apart. Current estimates project that a combined total of no more than 40 million doses will be available by the end of the year. The plan is to use those to fully vaccinate 20 million people.

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, head of Operation Warp Speed, the government’s vaccine development program, suggested on CBS that using those 40 million doses more broadly to reach 40 million people right away would be too risky, because of the possibility of manufacturing delays that could hold up the necessary second doses.

“It would be inappropriate to partially immunize large numbers of people and not complete their immunization,” he said.

But Gottlieb said he would push out as many doses as possible, taking “a little bit of a risk” that the supply would catch up in time for people to get a second dose.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.