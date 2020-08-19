DNC 2020: Harris to make history Wednesday as first woman of color on major ticket

California Sen. Kamala Harris will make American political history Wednesday night as the first woman of color to be officially placed on a major party’s presidential ticket.
After more than four decades in public life, Hillary Clinton will also return to the Democratic National Convention Wednesday night. Clinton made history herself four years ago as the first woman nominated for president by a major party, but ultimately to Donald Trump.
Harris and Clinton are appearing at the DNC one day after the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, and one day after Trump pardoned Susan B. Anthony, the legendary women’s voting rights activist who was found guilty by an all-male jury of illegally voting in the 1872 presidential election. Anthony’s 200th birthday was celebrated earlier this year on Feb. 15.
After Trump’s election, millions turned out for women’s marches and women ran for — and won — office in record numbers, helping Democrats take control of the U.S. House in 2018. A record number of women, including Harris, sought this year’s Democratic presidential nomination.
And the number of women running for the House and the U.S. Senate set a record again this year, as did the number of women of color running, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.
Wednesday’s speech will be Clinton’s sixth to the Democratic National Convention. In 1992 her husband, longtime Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton, was the nominee, but she didn’t speak at that year’s convention. Her first DNC speech was in 1996, when the then-first lady faced criticism about the Whitewater scandal and for having too much influence on administration policy.
Harris, the first Black woman and first Asian American woman selected for a major-party ticket, will use Wednesday to argue for Biden at the top of the ticket and set aside a notable moment from her first debate appearance as a presidential candidate last year, when she criticized his record on race over his previous opposition to federally mandated busing.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.