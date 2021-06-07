Canadian police say family run down targeted as Muslims

A 9-year-old boy remains in the hospital in serious condition. The family requested the names not be released.

A man is under arrest and faces four counts of first-degree murder.

“We understand that this event may cause fear and anxiety in the community, particularly in the Muslim community, in any community targeted by hate." - London Police Chief Stephen Williams

Police said suspect Nathaniel Veltman, 20, a resident of London, Ontario, did not know his victims. Police said a black pickup truck mounted a curve and struck the victims at an intersection.

“We believe the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith,” London Police Chief Stephen Williams said.

Police arrested the suspect in the parking lot of a nearby mall.