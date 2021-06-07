ajc logo
X

Police arrest couple in road rage shooting that killed 6-year-old boy

A large stuffed toy bear and a poster board with a photo and notes are part of a memorial on the E. Walnut Avenue overpass of the 55 freeway in Orange, Calif., for Aiden Leos, a 6-year-old boy who was shot and killed during a road-rage attack. Authorities said a man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the shooting. Marcus Anthony Eriz and Wynne Lee were detained Sunday, June 6 outside a home in Costa Mesa south of Los Angeles, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement.
A large stuffed toy bear and a poster board with a photo and notes are part of a memorial on the E. Walnut Avenue overpass of the 55 freeway in Orange, Calif., for Aiden Leos, a 6-year-old boy who was shot and killed during a road-rage attack. Authorities said a man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the shooting. Marcus Anthony Eriz and Wynne Lee were detained Sunday, June 6 outside a home in Costa Mesa south of Los Angeles, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Credit: Mark Rightmire

Credit: Mark Rightmire

National & World News | 1 hour ago
By ArLuther Lee, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Two suspects have been taken into custody in the death of a 6-year-old boy during an alleged road rage shooting last month in Orange, California.

Police on Sunday arrested 24-year-old Marcus Anthony Eriz and 23-year-old Wynne Lee in the May 21 slaying of Aiden Leos, who died in his mother’s arms after being shot in the abdomen while riding in the backseat of their Chevrolet Cruze on State Route 55.

ExploreMARCH: Mother of 6 shot to death in road rage incident on North Carolina highway

Each is being held in lieu of $1 million bond.

Joanna Cloonan was taking the boy to kindergarten that morning and was switching lanes to exit the freeway when another car, described as a white Volkswagen Golf SportWagen, cut her off.

A single shot rang out, hitting the boy who was strapped into a booster seat.

Words written on the pole of a flag tied to the fence are part of a memorial on the E. Walnut Avenue overpass of the 55 Freeway in Orange, Calif., for Aiden Leos.
Words written on the pole of a flag tied to the fence are part of a memorial on the E. Walnut Avenue overpass of the 55 Freeway in Orange, Calif., for Aiden Leos.

Credit: Mark Rightmire

Credit: Mark Rightmire

The California Highway Patrol later released photos of the suspect vehicle showing a woman driving and a man in the passenger seat who was suspected of having fired the fatal shot.

A $500,000 reward was soon raised for information leading to the suspects.

Authorities finally caught up with the couple Sunday in front of their home in Costa Mesa, and both are now facing murder charges, according to reports.

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 25, 2021, file photo, family members of 6-year-old Aiden Leos stand at a makeshift memorial on the Walnut Avenue overpass at the 55 Freeway in Orange, Calif., to announce that the reward for information leading to the suspects in the road-rage shooting death of Leos. Family members and friends tearfully remembered Leos, who was shot and killed in the incident on a Southern California freeway, at his memorial service on Saturday, June 5. (Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 25, 2021, file photo, family members of 6-year-old Aiden Leos stand at a makeshift memorial on the Walnut Avenue overpass at the 55 Freeway in Orange, Calif., to announce that the reward for information leading to the suspects in the road-rage shooting death of Leos. Family members and friends tearfully remembered Leos, who was shot and killed in the incident on a Southern California freeway, at his memorial service on Saturday, June 5. (Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

Credit: Leonard Ortiz

Credit: Leonard Ortiz

The arrests came after more than two weeks of an intense manhunt and just one day following a public memorial for the boy where he was laid to rest.

Investigators had the two suspects under surveillance for some time and made the arrests after following the pair from a restaurant.

There was no word on whether anyone would collect the reward money.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top