Police arrest couple in road rage shooting that killed 6-year-old boy

Words written on the pole of a flag tied to the fence are part of a memorial on the E. Walnut Avenue overpass of the 55 Freeway in Orange, Calif., for Aiden Leos. Credit: Mark Rightmire Credit: Mark Rightmire

The California Highway Patrol later released photos of the suspect vehicle showing a woman driving and a man in the passenger seat who was suspected of having fired the fatal shot.

A $500,000 reward was soon raised for information leading to the suspects.

Authorities finally caught up with the couple Sunday in front of their home in Costa Mesa, and both are now facing murder charges, according to reports.

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 25, 2021, file photo, family members of 6-year-old Aiden Leos stand at a makeshift memorial on the Walnut Avenue overpass at the 55 Freeway in Orange, Calif., to announce that the reward for information leading to the suspects in the road-rage shooting death of Leos. Family members and friends tearfully remembered Leos, who was shot and killed in the incident on a Southern California freeway, at his memorial service on Saturday, June 5. (Leonard Ortiz/The Orange County Register via AP, File) Credit: Leonard Ortiz Credit: Leonard Ortiz

The arrests came after more than two weeks of an intense manhunt and just one day following a public memorial for the boy where he was laid to rest.

Investigators had the two suspects under surveillance for some time and made the arrests after following the pair from a restaurant.

There was no word on whether anyone would collect the reward money.