Police arrest couple in road rage shooting that killed 6-year-old boy

Two suspects have been taken into custody in the death of a 6-year-old boy during an alleged road rage shooting last month in Orange, California.
Police on Sunday arrested 24-year-old Marcus Anthony Eriz and 23-year-old Wynne Lee in the May 21 slaying of Aiden Leos, who died in his mother’s arms after being shot in the abdomen while riding in the backseat of their Chevrolet Cruze on State Route 55.
Each is being held in lieu of $1 million bond.
Joanna Cloonan was taking the boy to kindergarten that morning and was switching lanes to exit the freeway when another car, described as a white Volkswagen Golf SportWagen, cut her off.
A single shot rang out, hitting the boy who was strapped into a booster seat.
Credit: Mark Rightmire
The California Highway Patrol later released photos of the suspect vehicle showing a woman driving and a man in the passenger seat who was suspected of having fired the fatal shot.
A $500,000 reward was soon raised for information leading to the suspects.
Authorities finally caught up with the couple Sunday in front of their home in Costa Mesa, and both are now facing murder charges, according to reports.
Credit: Leonard Ortiz
The arrests came after more than two weeks of an intense manhunt and just one day following a public memorial for the boy where he was laid to rest.
Investigators had the two suspects under surveillance for some time and made the arrests after following the pair from a restaurant.
There was no word on whether anyone would collect the reward money.