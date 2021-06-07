ajc logo
X

Georgia woman arrested after mom’s body buried in backyard

What to do when you're stopped by police

Georgia News | Updated 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press

AUGUSTA — A Georgia woman was charged with concealing a death after the remains of her mother were found buried in the backyard of their home, authorities said.

Officers who were called to a home Thursday about a report of a suspicious situation discovered a fresh grave in the yard, WJBF-TV reported. The also found Melissa Lockhart, 43, with what appeared to be a broken knee.

Explore3 killed, 5 wounded in shooting at Florida graduation party

Lockhart told Richmond County deputies that she found her 67-year-old mother, Miriam Lockhart, dead in bed a few days earlier but didn’t notify authorities because she didn’t want anyone to perform an autopsy.

Lockhart was charged with concealing the death of her mother and a probation violation. She also was taken to a hospital for treatment of the leg fracture.

ExploreHuman remains found in bag lead to murder charge

In February, deputies and medics went to the home because someone was having breathing difficulties, the station reported. The older woman told officials she could barely move, hadn't left home in years and was afraid her daughter would harm her.

Court records were not available to show whether Lockhart had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top