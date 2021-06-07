Georgia woman arrested after mom’s body buried in backyard

Officers who were called to a home Thursday about a report of a suspicious situation discovered a fresh grave in the yard, WJBF-TV reported. The also found Melissa Lockhart, 43, with what appeared to be a broken knee.

Lockhart told Richmond County deputies that she found her 67-year-old mother, Miriam Lockhart, dead in bed a few days earlier but didn’t notify authorities because she didn’t want anyone to perform an autopsy.