BREAKING: President Biden to announce new eviction ban due to COVID spread

Coronavirus
By JOSH BOAK and LISA MASCARO, The Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will announce a new 60-day eviction moratorium that would protect areas where 90% of the U.S. population lives, according to three people familiar with the plans who insisted on anonymity to discuss the forthcoming announcement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a legal authority for a new and different moratorium that would be for areas with high and substantial increases in COVID-19 infections.

The extension helps to heal a rift with liberal Democratic lawmakers who were calling on executive action to keep renters in their homes as the delta variant of the coronavirus spread and a prior moratorium lapsed at the end of July. Administration officials had previously said a Supreme Court ruling stopped them from setting up a new moratorium without congressional backing, saying that states and cities must be more aggressive in releasing nearly $47 billion in relief for renters on the verge of eviction.

Supporters of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Missouri, camp with her outside the U.S. Capitol. Anger and frustration has mounted in Congress after a nationwide eviction moratorium expired at midnight Saturday. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Supporters of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Missouri, camp with her outside the U.S. Capitol. Anger and frustration has mounted in Congress after a nationwide eviction moratorium expired at midnight Saturday. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: Jose Luis Magana

Credit: Jose Luis Magana

The new policy came amid a scramble of actions by the Biden team to reassure Democrats and the country that it could find a way to halt potential evictions.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen briefed House Democrats on Tuesday on the administration’s efforts to prevent widespread housing evictions after a moratorium lapsed, but lawmakers protesting outside the U.S. Capitol said more needs to be done, intensifying pressure on President Joe Biden to act.

Yellen told Democrats on a private call about the work underway to ensure some $47 billion in federal housing aid approved during the COVID-19 crisis makes it to renters and landlords. She provided data so that lawmakers could see how their districts and states are performing with distributing the relief, according to a person on the call.

Casey Long and Adrienne, a service dog in training, sit on the steps of Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen briefed House Democrats on the administration's efforts to prevent widespread housing evictions after a moratorium lapsed, but lawmakers protesting outside the U.S. Capitol said more needs to be done, intensifying pressure on President Joe Biden to act. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)
Casey Long and Adrienne, a service dog in training, sit on the steps of Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen briefed House Democrats on the administration's efforts to prevent widespread housing evictions after a moratorium lapsed, but lawmakers protesting outside the U.S. Capitol said more needs to be done, intensifying pressure on President Joe Biden to act. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

The White House has said state and local governments have been slow to push out that federal money and is pressing them to do so swiftly after the eviction moratorium expired over the weekend.

The treasury secretary tried to encourage Democrats to work together, even as lawmakers have said Biden should act on his own to extend the eviction moratorium, according to someone on the private call who insisted on anonymity to discuss its contents.

Yellen said on the call, according to this person, that she agrees “we need to bring every resource to bear” and that she appreciated the Democrats’ efforts and wants “to leave no stone unturned.”

But progressive lawmakers, who have been camped for days outside the Capitol with dozens of supporters, are trying to pressure the administration to put the moratorium back in place.

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Missouri, and supporters camp outside the Capitol. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Rep. Cori Bush, D-Missouri, and supporters camp outside the Capitol. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: Jose Luis Magana

Credit: Jose Luis Magana

“What we need is for the White House to actually do, to do the thing — and they need to actually extend the moratorium,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said at the Capitol.

The administration had repeatedly resisted another extension because the Supreme Court appears likely to block it. When the court allowed the eviction ban to remain in place through the end of July by a 5-4 vote, one justice in the majority, Brett Kavanaugh, wrote that Congress would have to act to extend it further.

As the eviction crisis mounts, the White House has frequently said Biden is doing all he can under legal constraints to keep renters in their homes and landlords paid what they are owed. While as many as 3.6 million Americans are at risk of eviction, the administration has emphasized that money has already been approved and many Americans will be able to stay housed with the efforts underway.

Rep. Cori Bush, second from left, sits with supporters advocating for reinstating the now-expired nationwide eviction moratorium. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)
Rep. Cori Bush, second from left, sits with supporters advocating for reinstating the now-expired nationwide eviction moratorium. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

The focus on states comes as Biden faces stinging criticism, including from some in his own party, that he was slow to address the end of the moratorium. Some people were at immediate risk of losing their homes.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had called the prospect of widespread evictions “unfathomable.” The Congressional Black Caucus, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and other progressive lawmakers intensified pressure on the White House to issue an immediate extension.

