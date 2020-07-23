AJC ePaper Special: Behind the scenes of 35-year-old double murder case

In Friday’s ePaper edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, you can explore the case further: “The Imperfect Alibi” special section takes you inside how AJC reporter Joshua Sharpe uncovered a crucial clue that led to Perry’s release.

In 1985, a beloved couple was killed at a church in South Georgia. For years, DNA found at the crime scene didn’t match any of the suspects – until now. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reopened the case that authorities believed they’d solved 15 years after it happened.