Judge to weigh bond after conviction overturned in Ga. church murders

Perry’s attorneys decided to conduct the DNA test after learning that reporting by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed Sparre’s alibi for the night of the murders could not be true. The alibi had led investigators to drop him as a suspect in 1986 after his ex-wife’s family contacted authorities to say that he had bragged about killing the Swains while referring to the couple by a racial slur. The victims were Black; Sparre is white.

Sparre, 57, of Brantley County, says he’s innocent.

In tossing Perry’s convictions, the judge dealt a blow to the DA’s office, which has worked to keep Perry in prison. Prosecutors, including Chief Assistant District Attorney John B. Johnson III, have faced widespread criticism for fighting to uphold Perry’s conviction and attacking the emerging evidence against Sparre.

Erik Sparre in a Facebook photo.

Johnson said Perry wasn’t entitled to challenge his convictions because, immediately after the jury’s 2003 verdict, Johnson offered to take the death penalty off the table if Perry would waive his appeal rights. Perry agreed.

Scarlett said Perry waived his rights to an appeal — not a motion for a new trial. It would have been be a “miscarriage of justice” to prevent Perry from being heard on the motion. The judge characterized the evidence against Perry as “weak” compared to the new physical evidence on Sparre.

Perry was convicted largely on the testimony of his ex-girlfriend’s mother, who said Perry had told her he planned to kill Harold Swain. The state failed to disclose to the defense at trial that the woman would be paid $12,000 in reward money for her testimony. Evidence of the payment wasn’t uncovered until 2018 when the “Undisclosed” podcast investigated the case.

Sparre’s DNA wasn’t tested when he was a suspect because DNA testing was in its infancy in the mid-1980s. Investigators dropped Sparre as a suspect because of his alibi that he was on the clock at a Brunswick Winn-Dixie.

But the AJC determined that the “manager” who called police to vouch for Sparre apparently gave a fake name. The man who actually ran the store back then told the newspaper that he never spoke to police about the murders.