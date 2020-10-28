6 days out, Trump rallying in Arizona; Biden back in home state

Six days from the election, President Donald Trump is holding two rallies Wednesday in Arizona, one of which is aimed at Nevada. The man who hopes to replace him in the Oval Office, Democrat Joe Biden, is back home in Delaware, getting a virtual coronavirus briefing.
Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech later Wednesday outlining his plans to combat the global pandemic.
The Nevada airport that hosted a September rally for Trump, one that attracted thousands, was fined more than $5,500 for violating crowd restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus. Trump has shifted his Wednesday event across the banks of the Colorado River to Bullhead City, Arizona.
An average of polls by RealClearPolitics shows Biden with a 7.1 percentage-point lead nationally but tighter races in key battleground states needed to reach 270 electoral votes.
So far, more than 71 million Americans have cast early in-person and mail-in ballots, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. That’s more than half of the overall turnout in 2016.
Trump views Nevada, a state that hasn’t backed a Republican for president since 2004, as one option for success. Hillary Clinton won it by less than 2.5 percentage points in 2016, giving the president hope that he could close the margin.
While Trump has his sights on Nevada, he’s also aiming to keep Arizona in his column. The state hasn’t backed a Democratic presidential candidate since 1996, but it is competitive this year for the presidency and the U.S. Senate. Democrat Mark Kelly is in a close race against GOP Sen. Martha McSally.
Democrats aren't ceding Nevada and Arizona to Trump in the final days of the campaign. Biden's running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, was in Nevada on Tuesday night in an effort to prevent the state from flipping to Trump.
“A path to the White House runs right through this field,” Harris said in a Las Vegas park Tuesday evening. She will also travel to Arizona on Wednesday.
Biden will spend the day in Wilmington, Delaware, where he lives. The former vice president will receive a virtual briefing from public health experts, then give a speech on the pandemic and how he plans to protect insurance coverage for millions of Americans with preexisting conditions.
Both campaigns are arguing they have the momentum with Election Day looming.
“We’re definitely on offense, but we are also visiting the states where the president did win last time,” Trump reelection campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said on a conference call with reporters.
Democrats point to a larger number of their partisans returning absentee ballots in pivotal states including Pennsylvania — results that could prove decisive because more people are likely to vote by mail during the pandemic.
Trump’s campaign is facing a cash crunch, meanwhile, which has crimped his advertising budget while Biden is using his massive funding advantage to flood the airwaves in battleground states with ads. That’s forced Trump to do more of his signature rallies as a substitute, despite a worsening pandemic.
In Arizona, Biden is outspending by nearly double Trump and the Republican National Committee, which has more cash on hand than the president and has been tapped to help pay for ads in the closing weeks.
In Nevada, the gulf is even more dramatic, with Trump and the RNC’s minimal $500,000 ad buy for the week getting drowned out by $3.3 million in advertising from Biden and his allies, according to data from the ad tracking firm CMAG/Kantar.
Biden is focusing later this week on states that Trump won in 2016, with plans to visit Florida, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan in the closing stretch.
On Tuesday, he was in Georgia, which hasn't voted for a Democratic White House hopeful since 1992, hitting Trump on his handling of the pandemic.
“The tragic truth of our time is that COVID has left a deep and lasting wound in this country,” Biden said while campaigning in Warm Springs.