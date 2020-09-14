Election 2020: Electoral College vs popular vote in America

To be elected president, the winner must get at least half plus one — or 270 electoral votes.

This hybrid system means that more weight is given to a single vote in a small state than the vote of someone in a large state, leading to outcomes at times that have been at odds with the popular vote.

In fact, part of a presidential candidate’s campaign strategy is drawing a map of states the candidate can and must win to gather 270 electoral votes.

In 2016, for instance, Democrat Hillary Clinton received nearly 2.9 million more votes than Trump in the presidential election, after racking up more lopsided wins in big states like New York and California. But she lost the presidency due to Trump’s winning margin in the Electoral College, which came after he pulled out narrow victories in lesser populated Midwestern states like Michigan and Wisconsin.

In the aftermath of Clinton’s loss in 2016, some Democrats urged a switch to the popular vote as the method of picking the president. That’s because they feel disadvantaged by the Electoral College. But a switch would require a constitutional amendment and is unlikely to succeed.