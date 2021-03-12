Nashville officer stable after shootout in Dollar General parking lot

Nika Holbert, identified as the person behind the wheel who also was hit with gunfire, was taken to another medical facility and later was pronounced dead, according to police.

“Officer Baker approached the vehicle, learned that the owner of the car — the person with the outstanding warrants — was not the person driving, and the situation devolved from there into a shootout,” Nashville police spokesperson Don Aaron told reporters.

Holbert, the 31-year-old woman behind the wheel, opened fire, and Baker shot back, Aaron said, according to Fox News.

“I know the Nashville community has Officer Baker in their thoughts and prayers as they do the other person involved here,” Aaron told reporters.

After the shooting, Holbert sped from the scene and crashed the vehicle down an embankment, Aaron told the media.